Comedian DL Hughley hospitalized after collapsing during performance in Nashville

Peter Aitken
By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Comedian and actor D.L. Hughley collapsed on stage while performing in Nashville and was hospitalized overnight, according to reports.

While performing Friday night at Zanies Comedy Club before a sold-out crowd, Hughley,  57, suddenly struggled to speak before going limp.

His manager rushed to catch him before he fell off his seat entirely, but he needed help to carry Hughley offstage.

Video shows Hughley struggling to speak prior to his collapse.

No one in the crowd was informed about what had happened, but an ambulance was called to take Hughley to the hospital, TMZ reported. Hughley was taken out of the club on a  stretcher.

Hughley’s representative issued a statement reassuring the public that Hughley was awake. He was "suffering from exhaustion after all the week's work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor's orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts."

