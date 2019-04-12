Comedian Artie Lange ‘doing really well’ while completing community service for drug arrest

Artie Lange, who was busted for drug possession (again) in January, is completing community service hours as a trash collector, Page Six has learned.

ARTIE LANGE CLAIMS HE WAS KIDNAPPED 11 MONTHS AGO DUE TO GAMBLING DEBTS

After one of Lange’s friends tweeted out a video of the comedian hopping on a garbage truck, with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth, on Friday, his rep confirmed to Page Six that “this is work Artie is doing as part of his [New Jersey] drug court case. He is working with a refuse company daily as he continues treatment.”

COMEDIANS, STARS BEG ARTIE LANGE TO GET HELP FOR SEVERE DRUG ADDICTION

The 51-year-old, who has been open about his struggle with drug abuse, is still in treatment for his addiction issues, according to his team.

“He’s doing really well,” his rep told us.

The pal who posted the video of Lange added, “He looks great and will be back soon. Stay tuned and keep rootin’ for a truly great human being…we love ya, Art.”

ARTIE LANGE AVOIDS JAIL TIME DESPITE POSITIVE DRUG TEST

Lange, who is serving four years’ probation for heroin possession, tested positive for cocaine in December last year but dodged jail time.

“I wouldn’t be arrogant enough to come in here after using cocaine for two days,” he said at the time. “It’s in my system and it shouldn’t be.”

The star’s nose has become “deformed” due to years of drug abuse, which he shared on social media as a cautionary tale to his fans.

It is unclear how long Lange will be serving out his community service.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.