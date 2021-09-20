Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Comedian Anthony Johnson dead at 55

No cause of death was given

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Comedian and actor Anthony Johnson has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 55 years old. 

His rep LyNea Bell confirmed his passing on Monday. "It is with great sadness, we can confirm Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson’s passing at the age of 55," she told Fox News. 

"Our BH Talent family is saddened about the loss of an amazing iconic legend in comedy, our client and friend Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson," she said in a statement. "We are praying for all those that were touched by his comedy, acting, but most of all his life. We are especially praying for his beloved wife, children, siblings, and manager. Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss."

'X FACTOR' STAR FREDDIE COMBS DEAD AT 49

No cause of death was given.

Anthony Johnson in a scene from the movie "I Got the Hook Up," circa 1998. 

Anthony Johnson in a scene from the movie "I Got the Hook Up," circa 1998.  (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Johnson was best known for Ezel, an addict and thief, in "Friday." He also starred in "Lethal Weapon 3," "House Party," "Moesha," and "The Jamie Foxx Show."

After rising to fame in the '90s, Johnson also performed standup comedy routines at bars and clubs. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Per TMZ, Johnson’s nephew revealed the actor "was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead."

Johnson was born in 1965 in Compton, Calif.

Trending