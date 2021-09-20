Comedian Anthony Johnson dead at 55

Comedian and actor Anthony Johnson has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 55 years old.

His rep LyNea Bell confirmed his passing on Monday. "It is with great sadness, we can confirm Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson’s passing at the age of 55," she told Fox News.

"Our BH Talent family is saddened about the loss of an amazing iconic legend in comedy, our client and friend Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson," she said in a statement. "We are praying for all those that were touched by his comedy, acting, but most of all his life. We are especially praying for his beloved wife, children, siblings, and manager. Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss."

No cause of death was given.

Johnson was best known for Ezel, an addict and thief, in "Friday." He also starred in "Lethal Weapon 3," "House Party," "Moesha," and "The Jamie Foxx Show."

After rising to fame in the '90s, Johnson also performed standup comedy routines at bars and clubs.

Per TMZ, Johnson’s nephew revealed the actor "was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead."

Johnson was born in 1965 in Compton, Calif.