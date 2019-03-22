CNN’s Jim Acosta says White House greeting end of Mueller probe with ‘a fair amount of glee’

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported Friday night that the White House was "celebrating quietly" after Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded his Russia investigation with no new indictments.

Acosta told "AC360" anchor Anderson Cooper that the Trump administration was reacting to the breaking news of the delivery of Mueller's report to Attorney General William Barr with “a fair amount of glee.”

“I talked to a Trump campaign adviser earlier this evening who said, ‘This was a great day for America and we won,’” Acosta continued. “That’s how they feel right now.”

The liberal cable news journalist later mentioned the possibility that “negative information” about President Trump could appear in the report and that his administration “may have to deal with the fallout.”

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin also offered rare favorable commentary regarding President Trump.

"This is really good news for a lot of people around Donald Trump," Toobin told "Situation Room" host Wolf Blitzer earlier. "Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner, Jerome Corsi, the writer who had a draft indictment presented to him by Mueller’s office and they decided not to go forward with this.

"Let’s be fair here," Toobin continued. "There has been a lot of suspicion around certain people. And a lot of negative things have been said and imputation of criminal activity.

“Mueller has said, ‘I am not proceeding.’ There is no better news to receive than you are not being indicted by the United States government,” Toobin added.