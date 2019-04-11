CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks Trump’s border wall: Maybe it exists in ‘deep outer space’

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper had some fun at the expense of President Donald Trump’s border wall on Wednesday night during his appearance on “The Late Show.”

The conversation began with Attorney General William Barr’s testimony on Capitol Hill this week where he offered very little details about the Mueller Report. Cooper knocked members of Congress for wasting time “making statements” instead of having question and answer sessions. But then “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert pivoted to the first captured image of a black hole.

“You’re obsessed with this black hole,” Cooper smirked.

“It’s very exciting,” Colbert said.

The CNN anchor expressed how the black hole “blows his mind” while reading more about it.

“Like how is space endless? What does that mean?” Cooper asked. “How is that possible? What does endless mean?”

“I’m not sure if it actually is endless,” Colbert responded.

“What, does it stop? Is there a wall?” the "60 Minutes" correspondent shot back. “Is that where the wall actually exists, somewhere in deep outer space?”

Cooper continued riffing on President Trump’s long-fought border wall.

“If you tear down an old wall and you replace it in the exact same spot, it’s new wall,” Cooper chuckled. “Mexico still hasn’t paid for it but it’s allegedly new wall in the upside down universe we all live in.”