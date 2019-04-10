Stephen Colbert slams Trump for saying Obama separated children from their families

Late night host Stephen Colbert slammed President Trump who said Tuesday that his predecessor President Barack Obama was the one who had divided family members.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” host showed a clip of Trump speaking with reporters Tuesday.

“Obama separated the children by the way,” Trump said in the clip. “Just so you understand, President Obama separated the children. Those cages that were shown I think they were very inappropriate they were built by President Obama’s administration not by Trump. I’m the one that stopped them. I was the one who changed it.”

Colbert interjected, “No, you didn’t!”

“Obama didn’t have a family separation policy. Remember it was announced it was as policy by Jeff Sessions. He called it zero-tolerance as in your feelings toward Mexicans,” the late-night show host continued to say.

“It was the brainchild of Stephen Miller and John Kelly who told Kirstjen Nielsen to implement it, and now she’ll be scraping that hot black tar off her soul for the rest of eternity,” he said.

Colbert joked that Obama was “no angel here” and also took children from their parents. He showed photos of the former president hugging and smiling with young children.

“I miss you,” Colbert whispered in a message to Obama directly.

Earlier this week, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced she was resigning from her post over the weekend. Trump announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Kevin McAleenan would replace Nielsen as acting secretary.