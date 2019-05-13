CNN anchor questions if Trump will be 'foaming at the mouth' and incite 'violence' at Fourth of July celebration

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota expressed her concern on Monday that President Trump will be "foaming at the mouth" and incite violence during his speech at his upcoming Fourth of July celebration in Washington D.C.

Trump has reportedly taken an active role in the planning of the patriotic extravaganza and is seeking out entertainment and a fireworks show at the Lincoln Memorial, as well as a potential fireworks show over Mount Rushmore.

But what is causing concern among some, including Camerota, is that Trump's scheduled speech would sound like one he'd give at a campaign rally.

"What kind of speech would he give? Would he give a presidential speech, or would he give one of these sort of foaming at the mouth speech that we sometimes see at the rallies where they clamor, you know, we heard it just last week, where people in the crowd clamor for violence?" Camerota asked.

WASHINGTON POST IMPLIES TRUMP ENCOURAGES SHOOTING BORDER CROSSERS

That was in reference to Trump's rally in Panama City, Florida last week where he had dismissed the idea of the US using weapons on illegal immigrants who attempt to cross the southern border, but when a rally-goer suggested to "shoot them," the president shook his head and laughed it off.

"Only in the Panhandle you can get away with that statement," Trump reacted. "Only in the Panhandle!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump was discussing the ongoing issue of migrants crossing the Southern Border and specifically said he “would never let” law enforcement officials use weapons to keep them from entering the country illegally.

Earlier this month, the "New Day" co-host expressed that she was "disheartened" that President Trump hasn't been held accountable by Democratic lawmakers Congress.