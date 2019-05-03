CNN anchor 'disheartened' Trump won't face consequences over Mueller report

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota says she's "disheartened" by the prospect that President Trump won't be held accountable by the Department of Justice or Congress over the findings in the Mueller report.

On Friday, Camerota began the panel discussion by asking how the House Democrats' desire for the testimony of former White House lawyer Don McGahn would "change anything," when in her view there's "ample evidence" in the report that Trump obstructed justice.

"If you look at the Mueller report, what [Special Counsel] Robert Mueller says Don McGahn says is that the president told him to fire Robert Mueller and create a fake paper trail," her "New Day" co-anchor John Berman said.

"Absolutely," Camerota responded. "That sounds like obstruction of justice and they won't do anything about it."

Camerota then expanded on her grievances.

"I guess my point, John, and I’m sorry if I sound like they’ve broken my spirit," Camerota said, "I think I am channeling many members of the American public who feel these past two years have been disheartening for people who believe in justice. The reason that I say that is because, you see in the Mueller report ample evidence laid out of obstruction, of what Robert Mueller considered obstruction, but nothing happens. You see violations of the emoluments clause but nothing happens. You see nepotism, but nothing happens.”

"At this point, I think there is a feeling of, I don't know, exhaustion, I guess," she continued. "We know this from polls, we know this from voters turning away after the Mueller report that they think that Congress is going to continue this and there'll be more legalese and there'll be more nuance. I'm just not sure to what end."