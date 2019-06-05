Expand / Collapse search
CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown proudly rubs wife Katelyn's baby bump on the red carpet

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Kane Brown clearly can't wait to be a dad.

The country singer and his wife, Katelyn, walked the red carpet on Wednesday ahead of the CMT Music Awards. The soon-to-be a first-time dad was beaming as he rubbed his wife's growing baby bump.

The 25-year-old singer, who is nominated for video of the year for "Good as You," first announced he and Katelyn were expecting in April.

Katelyn Jae, left, and Kane Brown arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)

"It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Brown wrote on Instagram on April 16 along with a picture of a sonogram.

Katelyn also shared the news on her Instagram account.

"The coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited," she shared along with a video of herself getting a sonogram. "@kanebrown_music I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel , & love."

The pair married in late 2018 after announcing their engagement in April 2017. The singer did not share when the couple's bundle of joy is due.

