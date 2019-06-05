CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown proudly rubs wife Katelyn's baby bump on the red carpet

Kane Brown clearly can't wait to be a dad.

The country singer and his wife, Katelyn, walked the red carpet on Wednesday ahead of the CMT Music Awards. The soon-to-be a first-time dad was beaming as he rubbed his wife's growing baby bump.

The 25-year-old singer, who is nominated for video of the year for "Good as You," first announced he and Katelyn were expecting in April.

"It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Brown wrote on Instagram on April 16 along with a picture of a sonogram.

Katelyn also shared the news on her Instagram account.

"The coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited," she shared along with a video of herself getting a sonogram. "@kanebrown_music I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel , & love."

The pair married in late 2018 after announcing their engagement in April 2017. The singer did not share when the couple's bundle of joy is due.