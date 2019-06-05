CMT Music Awards 2019: How to watch, who’s performing and everything else you need to know

Country music stars will be flocking to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night for the 2019 Country Music Television (CMT) awards.

Though this will be only the 18th annual CMT Music Awards show, the ceremony has roots as far back as 1967 -- then called the Music City News Awards, according to CBS.

The show will be full of performances from some of the best in country music and will also honor the best of the genre -- and beyond.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

How do I watch?

The awards show will air on CMT at 8 p.m. ET from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

It will also be live-streamed at CMT.com, or can be streamed from CBS All Access, according to Billboard.

Who’s hosting?

For the second year in a row, the members of Little Big Town -- Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet -- will be hosting the ceremony. The band will also be performing during the show.

Who’s performing?

Included on the list of performances for the night are Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and Zac Brown Band.

There will also be a number of collaborative performances including Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker; Brett Young and Boyz II Men; Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty; and Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris.

Who’s presenting?

There are more than 20 celebrity presenters for the CMT Music Awards, including Sarah Hyland, Keifer Sutherland, JWoww and Kate Bosworth.

Hunter Hayes, Bobby Bones, Jessie James Decker, Julia Michaels and Trisha Yearwood are also among the star-studded presenters.

Who are the nominees?

The nominees for the CMT Music Awards were announced in early May, with five artists nominated for three awards each: Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Zac Brown Band.

Carrie Underwood, who has the most awards in CMT history with 18, is nominated for video of the year and female video of the year. Other artists getting two nominations include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Kacey Musgraves and Cole Swindell.

Hosting band Little Big Town has also been nominated for two awards.

After a public voting period throughout May and at the beginning of June, the top five nominees for video of the year were announced Wednesday morning. Those finalists include: Underwood’s “Cry Pretty,” Keith Urban’s “Coming Home,” Kane Brown’s “Good as You,” Luke Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me” and Kelsea Ballerini’s “Miss Me More.”

The CMT Music Awards will also highlight acts outside the country music world: Taylor Swift is nominated for two prizes alongside Sugarland for their song "Babe." Shawn Mendes, Boyz II Men and Leon Bridges also all earned nominations.

