Chris Tomlin on upcoming CMA performance with Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire and more: It's 'pretty cool'

The Country Music Association Awards will welcome a new face tonight: Chris Tomlin.

The 48-year-old gospel icon is nominated for his first-ever CMA this year for being featured on the Thomas Rhett song "Be a Light," which also features Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Keith Urban.

Not only did Tomlin score a nomination for musical event of the year, but he will also take the stage during the show to perform the tune.

"Going to the CMAs for the first time is pretty cool," the singer said on "Good Morning America." "That's not anything I thought I would ever be doing, ... coming from more of the Christian and worship genre."

He added: "This year's been such a surprise year in music."

Tomlin said that the other artists on the song are "incredible legends," making their collaboration "special."

"But the message of the song, what an incredible statement," he said before quoting the song. "In a world full of hate, be a light."

"It's the heart of what I've been trying to do for 20 years of music, is to really be a light, to shine a light," Tomlin added. "There's a purpose behind it, it's different than just singing a great song that's Top 40 and sounds great and it's a hit song. There's a difference when it has such a powerful message behind it and it's really saying something that people need to hear."

The singer said he's "always had a connection with" country music after growing up emersed in the genre, so after embarking on "a different path," his country music homecoming is a "full-circle thing."

Tomlin dipped his toe into country music earlier this year with his record "Chris Tomlin & Friends," which featured a slew of artists from the genre.

Rhett, 30, appears on the record on two separate songs: "Thank You Lord" and "God Who Listens."

Hillary Scott also appears alongside her Lady A bandmates on the track "Who You Are to Me."