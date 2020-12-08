'Silence of the Lambs' sequel show 'Clarice' drops first trailer starring Rebecca Breeds

Clarice Starling is back.

CBS has dropped the first trailer for their upcoming drama, "Clarice," a follow-up to "The Silence of the Lambs."

According to the network, "Clarice" is set in 1993, a year after the infamous events of the iconic novel and film take place.

The show "is a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C."

The brief clip opens on a colorful forest before cutting to a woman walking in a field, followed by a brief flash of a butterfly -- a call back to the imagery of "Silence."

The teaser then depicts a body being fished from a river.

"What do you do with all your rage?" a man's voice asks before a fast-moving montage featuring shots of weapons, newspaper headlines, crime scenes and more appears.

"Clarice," the voice adds before viewers get a brief glimpse of the titular character's silhouette and a title card reading, "the silence is over."

"The Silence of the Lambs" was written by Thomas Harris and first published in 1988 and follows FBI special agent Starling as she faces off against the cannibalistic Hannibal Lecter.

A film adaptation was released in 1991 and won a slew of awards, including five Oscars.

Jodie Foster nabbed one of those Academy Awards for her portrayal of Clarice. Anthony Hopkins also won for playing Lecter, while the film also took home prizes for best picture, best director (Jonathan Demme) and best writing, screenplay based on material previously produced or published.

The novel is actually a sequel to Harris' "Red Dragon," also featuring Lecter. Two films -- 1986's "Manhunter" and 2002's "Red Dragon" -- are based on the novel.

Rebecca Breeds will star as the titular Clarice in CBS's upcoming show and will be joined by Marnee Carpenter and Devyn Tyler as Catherine Martin and Ardelia Mapp, respectively -- both characters from the original story.

"Clarice" will debut on Feb. 11. on CBS at 10 p.m. ET

Coincidentally, Lecter had a taste of network primetime series TV too. “Hannibal” aired for three seasons and 39 episodes on NBC from 2013 to 2015.

The series was also based on characters from Harris’ “Red Dragon” “Hannibal” and “Hannibal Rising” with a focus on the relationship between Lecter and another FBI agent, Will Graham. The Clarice Starling character did not appear in the NBC series.