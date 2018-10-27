Kaia Gerber joins mom Cindy Crawford and family for Hollywood Halloween bash dressed as famous rockers

Supermodel Kaia Gerber stepped out with her famous family, clad in rock star costumes, on Friday night for the annual Casamigos Halloween bash in Beverly Hills.

The 17-year-old model looked almost unrecognizable in a Riot Grrl, Joan Jett costume equipped with a dark, shaggy wig, leather pants and combat boots accessorized with penned tattoos on her arms. The model's famous mother, Cindy Crawford, sported a messy blonde wig to channel rockstar Blondie, and her father, Rande Gerber, pulled off his best David Bowie look with an electric red wig and the iconic Ziggy Stardust lightning bolt makeup.

Gerber's older brother, Presley, was also in attendance wearing a punk rock get up similar to his sister, sporting a bandana around his head and an arm full of tattoos.

The A-list Halloween bash was thrown by Rande, who created the Casamigos Tequila brand with actor and good friend George Clooney and famous property developer Mike Meldman in 2013.

The highbrow tequila company has since been sold to European beverage company Diaegeo, but that doesn't stop Rande and his business partners from celebrating their luxury liquor brand.

According to the Daily Mail, the tequila threesome has thrown an annual Halloween bash on behalf of the brand since its conception. This year, the Hollywood party was held a Meldman's Beverly Hills home, which was also the location of the very first event.

The annual Halloween affair has become a hot event to catch any and every A-lister in Hollywood.

This year, the party was attended by big celebrity names such a Paris and Nicky Hilton, Olivia Munn, Charlotte McKinney, Zoë Kravitz and more.

Television mogul and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host Ryan Seacrest was spotted at the Casamigos event dressed as Chanel's legendary creative director Karl Lagerfeld while Bravo star Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, were snapped in mod '60s outfits, channeling Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol.

Rapper and music mogul P. Diddy was also snapped enjoying himself at the party post-breakup from singer Cassie, wearing a suave pilot's costume, while British singer and former One Director member Harry Styles was photographed as '70s-era Elton John, dancing in a blinged-out Los Angeles Dodger's costume.