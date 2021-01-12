Chuck Norris not at Capitol riot despite photo that went viral, manager says: This ‘is a wannabe lookalike’

EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Norris is giving a roundhouse kick to rumors that he was at the Capitol riot last week.

A photo appearing to show the actor taking a selfie with a Trump supporter in Washington, D.C., began circulating on Twitter. However, the 80-year-old’s manager told Fox News on Tuesday that the man in question isn’t him.

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike although Chuck is much more handsome," wrote the rep. "Chuck remains on his ranch in Texas, where he has been with his family."

The martial artist has not publicly commented on the viral photo.

One user did point out that Norris and the man in the snap don’t appear to have the same color eyes.

"I don’t think that’s him," read the tweet. "Chuck Norris has blue eyes, this guy has dark brown eyes."

"I don't think so," another user chimed, tweeting another photo of what appears to be the same individual.

On Jan. 6, supporters of President Trump gathered in Washington, D.C., in a demonstration that led to riots in which hundreds of people breached the security at the U.S. Capitol building while the Senate was voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes. Five people died as a result of the riots.

In 2017, Texas named Norris an honorary Texan – a title fitting for the former star of "Walker, Texas Ranger."

Norris has acted in many action and martial-arts films over the decades, in addition to playing the title character in the "Walker" TV series from 1993 until 2001.

Norris was born in Oklahoma but has lived in Texas. A conservative Christian, he’s campaigned for some of the state’s top Republicans, including with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz during his White House run, and with Gov. Greg Abbott in 2014.

For more than a decade, Norris has been the center of popular online jokes and memes attributing superhuman strength and impossible feats to him.

