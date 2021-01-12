Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Viral
Published

Chuck Norris not at Capitol riot despite photo that went viral, manager says: This ‘is a wannabe lookalike’

Photo appearing to show the actor taking a selfie with a Trump supporter circulated on Twitter.

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 12Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Norris is giving a roundhouse kick to rumors that he was at the Capitol riot last week.

A photo appearing to show the actor taking a selfie with a Trump supporter in Washington, D.C., began circulating on Twitter. However, the 80-year-old’s manager told Fox News on Tuesday that the man in question isn’t him.

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike although Chuck is much more handsome," wrote the rep. "Chuck remains on his ranch in Texas, where he has been with his family."

The martial artist has not publicly commented on the viral photo.

CHUCK NORRIS' BEST TOUGH-GUY MOMENTS ON SCREEN

One user did point out that Norris and the man in the snap don’t appear to have the same color eyes.

"I don’t think that’s him," read the tweet. "Chuck Norris has blue eyes, this guy has dark brown eyes."

"I don't think so," another user chimed, tweeting another photo of what appears to be the same individual.

A rep for Chuck Norris told Fox News that the martial artist/actor was not at the Capitol riot last week.

A rep for Chuck Norris told Fox News that the martial artist/actor was not at the Capitol riot last week. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

On Jan. 6, supporters of President Trump gathered in Washington, D.C., in a demonstration that led to riots in which hundreds of people breached the security at the U.S. Capitol building while the Senate was voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes. Five people died as a result of the riots.

BRITTANY ALDEAN, BRITTNEY KELLEY CLARIFY CAPITOL RIOT POSTS

In 2017, Texas named Norris an honorary Texan – a title fitting for the former star of "Walker, Texas Ranger."

Chuck Norris starred as Cordell Walker in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' from 1993 until 2001.

Chuck Norris starred as Cordell Walker in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' from 1993 until 2001. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Norris has acted in many action and martial-arts films over the decades, in addition to playing the title character in the "Walker" TV series from 1993 until 2001.

Norris was born in Oklahoma but has lived in Texas. A conservative Christian, he’s campaigned for some of the state’s top Republicans, including with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz during his White House run, and with Gov. Greg Abbott in 2014.

For more than a decade, Norris has been the center of popular online jokes and memes attributing superhuman strength and impossible feats to him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Our Radar