'Walker, Texas Ranger' reboot to hit the CW: report

The CW is adding a "Walker, Texas Ranger" reboot to its upcoming slate, and "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki is set to star, according to new reports.

Per The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, the updated version -- to be called "Walker" -- will feature Padalecki, 37, as Cordell Walker, a widowed father of two who returns home to Austin, Texas, after years undercover. Luckily, there's plenty fo him to do in Austin.

The series will reportedly also feature a female lead in the form of Walker's partner, who will be one of the only women to serve in the Texas Rangers. Other plotlines will include Walker reconnecting with his kids, clashing with his conservative family and investigating his wife's death.

Anna Frick ("Valor," "Being Human") will write the show, as well as executive produce alongside Padalecki and Dan Lin ("Lethal Weapon").

Padalecki is best known for his role in "Supernatural," which just began its 15th and final season on The CW.

Movie star and martial artist Chuck Norris, now 79, famously starred in the original "Walker, Texas Ranger" from 1993-2001, followed by a 2005 TV movie.