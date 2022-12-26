Christmas 2022: Reese Witherspoon, Brooke Shields and more stars share a glimpse into their celebrations

Christmas 2022 may be over, but some stars in Hollywood are sharing a glimpse into their holiday weekend festivities.

Reese Witherspoon wished her 28 million Instagram followers a Merry Christmas and Victoria Beckham revealed that she got exactly what she wanted this year.

Here's a look at how the stars celebrated.

Reese Witherspoon

The "Legally Blonde" star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of her children, wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas.

"Wishing all of YOU a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours," she captioned her post. Witherspoon shares Ava, 23 and Deacon, 19 with actor Ryan Phillippe. Her youngest son, Tennessee, 10, she shares with Jim Toth.

Reese married Jim in 2011.

She shared another Instagram post during her family's Christmas dinner celebration. "Christmas dinner with the fam!" she captioned the festive post.

Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Christmas morning and shared an image sitting on her husband's lap. The Spice Girls icon revealed she got exactly what she wanted for Christmas this year.

"I got what I wanted this Christmas," she captioned the post. Victoria was wearing a sweatshirt that read "All I Want For Christmas is David Beckham."

She shared another image of David and their children, Romeo and Cruz Beckham, wearing matching Christmas pajamas.

"Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition!" Victoria captioned the post, adding a laughing face emoji. She noted that her family was missing their son, Brooklyn Beckham, during the holiday.

Brooklyn - who wed Nicola Peltz this year - shared his own Christmas post. "Merry Christmas Eve from me and my baby xx," he wrote.

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields took to Instagram to share pictures with her family over the Christmas weekend.

"My heart is full this Christmas," she began. "Sending love to you and yours. May your day be full of happy."

Included in the carousel of images were her daughters: Rowan, 19 and Grier, 16, who she shares with her husband, Chris Henchy.

Brooke and Chris wed in 2001.

Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond shared images with her family dressed up as elves this year for Christmas.

"We just like to smile; smiling’s our favorite!" she captioned her festive post.

Included in the post was Ree's son, Bryce. The mother-son duo reenacted an iconic line from Will Ferrell's holiday film, "Elf."

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson wished her followers a Merry Christmas as she shared images from the holiday weekend with her children.

"Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there! Sending you crazy joy from our nutty family to yours," she captioned her post.

Hudson and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, share their daughter, Rani Rose, 4. Hudson is also mom to Bingham Bellamy, 11, who she shares with Matt Bellamy. Her oldest son, Ryder Robinson, 18, she shares with Chris Robinson.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shared images with her four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm from the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party.

"Happy Holidays," Kardashian simply captioned her post. Included in the images is Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, who he shares with Blac Chyna. Kim shares her four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

This year, the Kardashian Christmas Eve celebration was held at her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker's home.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse into her Christmas Eve with her daughter, True Thompson and her son, who she also shares with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second child together, via-surrogacy, in July. The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star has not revealed the name of her son.

"Merry Christmas," she captioned her post, adding red heart emojis.

"I pray everyone had a very Merry Christmas," Kardashian added in a second Instagram post.

The youngest Kardashian sister was also in attendance at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party Saturday night.