©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

Christina Haack celebrates 42nd birthday with bikini photo and ambitious plans for the year ahead

Reality TV personality shares goals for new year including relationship with CEO boyfriend Christopher Larocca

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Christina Haack is celebrating turning 42 with a bikini post online.

On Monday, Haack took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a black bikini that had gold, chain detailing while sipping a glass of champagne.

"41 you’ve been fun, but ready to be done," her caption began.

Christina Haack bikini selfie

Christina Haack's bikini picture to celebrate her 42nd birthday. (Christina Haack/Instagram)

"42- i’m manifesting being the most calm, grounded version of myself… love & adventures with my guy and FUN with my family and friends. 

"A new season of shooting, bigger & better design projects, lots of travel, more Pilates, diving deeper into spiritual / wisdom coaching with my girl …. and of course what I’m most exited for- Clé Cachée champagne… cheers to cancer season," Haack's caption concluded.

Haack has recently partnered with a vineyard and winemaker located in the Grand Cru region of Reims, according to the company's website. The champagne is launching in the fall.

Haack's ex-husband's second wife, Heather El Moussa, commented with a series of celebratory emojis on her post.

The reality TV star is in a new relationship with Christopher Larocca, the CEO and president of Network Connex. On Monday night, Larocca shared a picture with Haack as the couple enjoyed a "date night."

Christina Haack and boyfriend

Christina Haack and her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, enjoying a date night. (Christina Haack/Instagram)

Haack and Larocca posed in front of the ocean, with smiles on their faces in casual attire.

Haack's latest relationship debuted shortly after she settled her divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, in May.

The HGTV star announced the news of the settlement nearly ten months after she and Hall both filed for divorce last July. 

Christina Hall attends Barbie premiere

Christina Haack settled her divorce from her third husband in May. (Michael Buckner)

"Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," Haack's representative said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time. "She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."

Details of the settlement between Haack and Hall were not made public. 

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

