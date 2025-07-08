Christina Haack celebrates 42nd birthday with bikini photo and ambitious plans for the year ahead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christina Haack is celebrating turning 42 with a bikini post online.

On Monday, Haack took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a black bikini that had gold, chain detailing while sipping a glass of champagne.

"41 you’ve been fun, but ready to be done," her caption began.

"42- i’m manifesting being the most calm, grounded version of myself… love & adventures with my guy and FUN with my family and friends.

"A new season of shooting, bigger & better design projects, lots of travel, more Pilates, diving deeper into spiritual / wisdom coaching with my girl …. and of course what I’m most exited for- Clé Cachée champagne… cheers to cancer season," Haack's caption concluded.

Haack has recently partnered with a vineyard and winemaker located in the Grand Cru region of Reims, according to the company's website. The champagne is launching in the fall.

Haack's ex-husband's second wife, Heather El Moussa, commented with a series of celebratory emojis on her post.

The reality TV star is in a new relationship with Christopher Larocca, the CEO and president of Network Connex. On Monday night, Larocca shared a picture with Haack as the couple enjoyed a "date night."

Haack and Larocca posed in front of the ocean, with smiles on their faces in casual attire.

Haack's latest relationship debuted shortly after she settled her divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, in May.

The HGTV star announced the news of the settlement nearly ten months after she and Hall both filed for divorce last July.

"Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," Haack's representative said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time. "She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."

Details of the settlement between Haack and Hall were not made public.