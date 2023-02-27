Christina Applegate sends message with cane at SAG Awards 2023: 'FU MS'

Actress Christina Applegate let her cane do the talking as she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening.

The "Dead to Me" actress, 51, sported a black cane with the message "FU MS" emblazoned on it. The cane also featured several other designs including her daughter's name with a heart.

Applegate's 12-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace, accompanied her in a coordinated black outfit.

Applegate revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021 while working on the last season of "Dead to Me."

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE REVEALS HOW SHE COPES WITH MS: ‘MY HUMOR SHIELD KEEPS ME OK’

The star rocked a similar message against the disease when she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November.

The "Anchorman" actress showed off a black and white manicure that read "FU MS" across her nails.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE SAYS SHE GAINED 40 POUNDS, CAN’T WALK WITHOUT CANE DUE TO MS

Applegate previously hinted that Sunday night's SAG Awards appearance could be the final awards show of her career as she continues to fight the disease.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It’s my last awards show as an actor probably, so it’s kind of a big deal," she told the Los Angeles Times earlier this month, referencing Sunday's SAG Awards appearance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Applegate was nominated for the Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her work on "Dead to Me."

Fox News Digital's Cassie Maynard contributed to this report