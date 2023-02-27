Expand / Collapse search
Christina Applegate sends message with cane at SAG Awards 2023: 'FU MS'

The 'Dead to Me' star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the summer of 2021

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
Christina Applegate in tears as she thanks her daughter for standing by her through everything Video

Christina Applegate in tears as she thanks her daughter for standing by her through everything

Christina Applegate thanked her friends and family for taking care of her, especially her daughter, who she called "the most important" person.

Actress Christina Applegate let her cane do the talking as she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening.

The "Dead to Me" actress, 51, sported a black cane with the message "FU MS" emblazoned on it. The cane also featured several other designs including her daughter's name with a heart.

Applegate's 12-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace, accompanied her in a coordinated black outfit. 

Applegate revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021 while working on the last season of "Dead to Me."

    Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble walk the red carpet at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE REVEALS HOW SHE COPES WITH MS: ‘MY HUMOR SHIELD KEEPS ME OK’

The star rocked a similar message against the disease when she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November.

The "Anchorman" actress showed off a black and white manicure that read "FU MS" across her nails.

    Actor Christina Applegate poses during her star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, U.S., November 14, 2022. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

    Actor Christina Applegate poses during her star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, U.S., November 14, 2022. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE SAYS SHE GAINED 40 POUNDS, CAN’T WALK WITHOUT CANE DUE TO MS

Applegate previously hinted that Sunday night's SAG Awards appearance could be the final awards show of her career as she continues to fight the disease.

A close-up of Christina Applegate's SAG Awards cane with the message "FU MS."

A close-up of Christina Applegate's SAG Awards cane with the message "FU MS." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"It’s my last awards show as an actor probably, so it’s kind of a big deal," she told the Los Angeles Times earlier this month, referencing Sunday's SAG Awards appearance.

Applegate was nominated for the Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her work on "Dead to Me."

Fox News Digital's Cassie Maynard contributed to this report

