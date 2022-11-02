Christina Applegate says she gained 40 pounds, can't walk without cane due to MS

Actress Christina Applegate opened up about the struggles she has endured since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, particularly while filming the third and final season of her hit Netflix show "Dead to Me."

The 50-year-old actress revealed that not only has she gained 40 pounds since her diagnosis, but that she also can no longer walk without using a cane.

"This is the first time anyone's going to see me the way I am. I put on 40 pounds; I can't walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that," she told the New York Times. "If people hate it, if people love it, if all they can concentrate on is, ‘Ooh, look at the cripple,’ that’s not up to me. I’m sure that people are going to be, like, ‘I can’t get past it.’"

Applegate was initially diagnosed with MS during production on the final season of "Dead to Me," which subsequently took a five-month break so that she could begin treatment.

"I had an obligation," she said. "The powers that be were like, 'Let’s just stop. We don’t need to finish it. Let's put a few episodes together [with previously recorded footage].' I said, ‘No. We’re going to do it, but we’re going to do it on my terms.’"

Applegate also shared that when show production paused, "There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better.’"

The actress quipped, "There is no better," and said, "I’m never going to accept this. I'm pissed."

Applegate also stated that she was fortunate for the production pause.

"I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me," she continued. "So I needed that time. Although it’s not like I came on the other side of it, like, 'Woohoo, I’m totally fine.'"

Last week, Applegate opened up about preparing for her first "important" event out since her diagnosis.

"I have a very important ceremony coming up," she tweeted alongside a photo of walking sticks. "This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff."

Over the last year, the actress has given fans updates on her condition, which can cause symptoms including pain, fatigue, weakness, blurry vision and lack of coordination.

In October 2021, she wrote, "Being technically disabled is what it is. I didn’t know what MS was before I had it. My life is changed forever. But my girl Selma Blair documented the first year. Which is hard. Please watch her documentary. Introducing Selma Blair. An intimate look inside a person with MS."

Applegate and Blair, who starred in the 2002 film "The Sweetest Thing" together, have both publicly supported each other as they deal with the disease. Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018.

Season 3 of "Dead to Me" is set to stream on Netflix beginning Nov. 17.