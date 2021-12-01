Christie Brinkley, 67, takes the plunge in a red hot pantsuit for the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards

Christie Brinkley put her best foot forward for a glamorous night out.

On Tuesday, the supermodel attended the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards at New York City’s Casa Cipriani.

For the ceremony, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit icon wore a plunging ruby-hued tailored pantsuit that was cinched at the waist with a double black belt. The 67-year-old completed the look with black patent leather Louis Vuitton pumps and her signature smile.

On the red carpet, Brinkley revealed she loved a "relaxed attitude" when it comes to her personal style, but prefers a classic heel to elongate her frame.

"You have to have long legs," she said. "Clogs and Crocs are not for me."

And when asked for her advice on walking in a pair of pumps, she joked, "hold the railing."

Back in April, Brinkley told Fox News that she’s been "full of gratitude" since turning the big 6-7.

"I’ve always been that way, but I think the older you get, the more you realize how precious each day is," the star said at the time. "You know, I really dedicate myself to making sure that I really enjoy my day as much as I possibly can and make time for friends. With age comes a real abundance of gratitude and awareness of just how lucky we are."

While Brinkley has no plans to appear on the pages of SI again anytime soon, she doesn’t mind sharing her sizzling swimsuit snaps to her nearly 800K followers on Instagram.

"I post these pictures because I hear from women my age all the time that say, ‘Thank you for changing the way people think about the numbers,’" the mother of three explained. "Back in the day, numbers represented something. I remember people thinking that after 30, you should never wear your hair past your shoulders or your hemline needed to hover your knee caps."

"I’ve always found those rules so limiting," she continued. "Everybody’s different, everybody’s unique. But it’s like telling a gymnast she can’t do flips past a certain age. It doesn’t make sense. If you’ve got great legs, show them. If there’s something about yourself that you really love, celebrate that. Don’t be controlled by those numbers."