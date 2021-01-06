Christie Brinkley finally gets new hip after 1994 helicopter crash

Christie Brinkley is celebrating her new hip.

The 66-year-old model revealed on Instagram she got a hip replacement after years of being in pain following a helicopter crash.

"New Year, New Hip! Yes that’s a band aid on my hip," Brinkley wrote next to a series of photos of herself snorkeling. "I injured my hip in a back country skiing helicopter crash on a mountaintop in Telluride many years ago.

"The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year. 12 years ago I was told it needed to be replaced but the surgery was daunting!" she explained.

"And I had things to do! But quarantine put a damper on any plans so I decided to finally take time for myself and do something about the pain that had progressively influenced my decisions. I wanted to be ready to be able to say yes to opportunity. I had my surgery at Thanksgiving and I was dancing in my kitchen by New Years Eve," Brinkley added.

Brinkley then encouraged her followers to stay on top of their health and listen to their bodies.

"If you’ve been putting something off that could improve your well-being but hesitate out of some sort of fear, I suggest learning as much as you can about the process and the results and expectations," she said.

"Never [too] old to get hip! 😜" the stunner joked.

Brinkley was in a helicopter crash in 1994 while on a ski vacation in Telluride, Colo. Luckily, she wasn't severely injured and everyone survived.

"We just dropped," she recalled to People magazine back in 1994. "All of a sudden it was like someone cut the cords to the elevator, like the mountain was sucking us in, zooming into us. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh, my god, this is really happening. This is not a movie effect. This is not a special effect. This is not a ride in Disney World.’"