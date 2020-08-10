Christie Brinkley, 66, stuns in one-piece swimsuit: 'Sunday Sunset Swim'

Christie Brinkley has been hard at work after revealing she's packed on some pounds while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, and now she's showing off her progress.

On Sunday, the 66-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit icon shared a series of photos of herself rocking a black strapless swimsuit paired with oversized sunglasses, a necklace, and a white cover-up. She kept her hair pulled back.

Brinkley was all smiles as she leaned against a Jeep Wrangler and posed for the camera with her feet in the sand.

"Sunday Sunset Swim 🌊@totalgymdirect," she captioned the snapshots. She followed up with a comment, writing: "My mom always said ‘live each day as tho its [sic] your last’ and nowadays that’s has a whole new ring to it! Grateful for everyday!"

Fans immediately took to the comments section to compliment the star.

"Forever young & beautiful," said one person. "Gorgeous," added another. "Forever beauty," commented another person.

In response to one social media user, Brinkley explained that the reason why she posted the photos is that she "started to put on weight" while in quarantine, and it prompted her to put her Total Gym workout equipment in her bedroom so she could use it every day.

"It's helping me feel good in my skin," Brinkley SAID. "And helping me recover from my broken arm too! its [sic] a fabulous piece of at home total body fitness équipement that's helping me not feel my age. .. hence the posing."

In July, Brinkley previously opened up about gaining a few pounds while in quarantine and using her Total Gym equipment.

"Yeah, I think I did put on a couple pounds," the mother of three told Extra in a video interview from her home in the Hamptons at the time.

"So I dragged my Total Gym into my bedroom so it's right there and I can work on that. I really do use it. I love it," Brinkley said.

She also shared that gardening has been "a lot of work" and she enjoys taking boating excursions to nearby beaches for "speed walks or running."

"I'm determined to get back to my fighting shape," she added.

