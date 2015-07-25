Christie Brinkley flaunts 61-year-old bikini body

Looking good, Christie Brinkley!

The legendary supermodel looked incredible during her recent family trip to Italy, pretty much ageless in a white bikini showing off her flawless bod.

... She's 61?!

"We are approaching Stromboli, a volcano that is a sight to behold at night!" she explained about the gorgeous shot. "We have been in the most gorgeous and remote areas of Italy the past couple days. ... These natural wonders will make you want to protect our ocean waters all over this magnificent planet, and inspire dreamers!"

It's safe to say Christie is as beautiful as ever these days.

Christie has been documenting her enviable Italian vacay with her three children -- Alexa Ray, Jack, and Sailor -- on Instagram.

