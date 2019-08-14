Expand / Collapse search
Chrissy Teigen
Published

Chrissy Teigen reveals painless remedy for armpit sweat

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14Video

Chrissy Teigen revealed to her over 25 million Instagram followers Tuesday that she gets Botox in her armpits to prevent sweating.

The model and TV host took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself undergoing the cosmetic procedure.

“BOTOXED MY ARMPITS. TRULY BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE,” she wrote over the clip.

“I can wear silk again without soaking woohoo!” she added.

Teigen can be heard saying in the video that the procedure “really isn’t anything,” referring to the injection.

Teigen, known for letting fans witness the more intimate moments in her life, revealed in 2017 that she previously had liposuction done on her armpits, People magazine reported.

