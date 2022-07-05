Chris Rock fuels dating rumors with actress Lake Bell after couple was spotted on July 4 holiday weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Rock and Lake Bell stepped out to dinner at the trendy Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California over the long, Fourth of July holiday weekend, fueling romance rumors which have been swirling between the pair now for months.

Rock, 57, opted for a casual white sweater worn over a neon green T-shirt and khaki slacks for the late night out with Bell at the celebrity hotspot near the Pacific Ocean, as the couple made their way into the small, neighborhood eatery favored by Rihanna, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston.

Bell, 43, who most recently directed two episodes of the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Hulu mini-series, "Pam & Tommy," sported an all-black outfit, including ankle-length jeans, a cropped, long-sleeved blouse and pointy flats.

The couple was reportedly seen together multiple times throughout the weekend in Southern California, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that the pair "have been casually dating for a couple months."

CHRIS ROCK GETS SUPPORT FROM ADAM SANDLER FOLLOWING OSCARS INCIDENT: ‘LOVE YOU BUDDY’

Fox News Digital contacted both Rock and Bell's representatives for comment.

Rock is currently on tour and working on a stand-up special, but "focused on making the relationship work" with "Bless This Mess" actress.

"It’s a good sign when he’s making time for someone while on tour," the insider said. "He’s hyper focused on his tour and upcoming comedy special, so I know he really likes her since he’s making seeing her a priority!"

Rock was previously married to Malaak Compton for 19 years before their divorce was finalized in 2016. They have two children together.

Bell also has two children with her estranged husband, Scott Campbell. She separated from the tattoo artist in October 2020 and filed for divorce shortly after.

CHRIS ROCK PRAISED FOR NOT HITTING WILL SMITH BACK AFTER OSCARS SLAP: ‘WE NEED TO APPLAUD HIS PROFESSIONALISM’

Rock is preparing for a joint stand-up comedy show with Dave Chappelle later this year.

The two comedians will appear on-stage together on Sept. 3 at The O2 in London, Live Nation announced. Tickets for the event went on sale June 10, and due to high demand, another date was added for Sept. 4.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Both Chappelle and Rock have recently been attacked on stage while performing their comedy shows.

Chappelle was tackled by Isaiah Lee during a performance at The Hollywood Bowl on May 3. The suspect was allegedly carrying a replica gun with a knife blade inside when he lunged at Chappelle, police said.

Months before, Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith before presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars ceremony on March 27. Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. The actress suffers from alopecia.

Smith went on to win the Best Actor award an hour later but faced repercussion and was banned from attending any events by the Academy.

Prior to being banned, he announced his resignation, and wrote that he "betrayed the trust of the Academy" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," Smith said.

Smith added that he "deprived other nominees and winners" of their chance to celebrate and said he will accept any further consequences from the board.

David Rubin, president of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in a statement that it has accepted Smith's resignation, and will continue to move forward with disciplinary proceedings against Smith.

He later apologized to Rock via Instagram following the physical altercation, and Pinkett Smith has called for the two to "reconcile."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.