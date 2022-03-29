Chris Rock gets support from Adam Sandler following Oscars incident: 'Love you buddy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adam Sandler is showing support for his longtime friend, Chris Rock, following the incident between the comedian and Will Smith during the Oscars on Sunday night.

Sandler, 55, shared a picture of Rock’s upcoming tour on his Instagram Tuesday, and captioned it, "Can't wait for this. Love you buddy!"

The two comedians have a long history of working together, stemming from their time on "Saturday Night Live" in the '90s.

Since then, the duo has starred in several movies together, including, "The Longest Yard" in 2005, "Grown Ups" in 2010 and its sequel that premiered in 2013.

Sandler’s post comes right at the heels of Smith’s public apology to Rock.

On Monday, Smith took to Instagram, sharing two images with his apology written on top.

His full statement read: "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. "

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my ‘King Richard’ family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

"I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will."

Smith stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock's remarks after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith's wife.

Rock turned to Pinkett Smith and said, "Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it."

The joke touched a nerve. Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. Rock has also previously joked about her. Rock hosted the 2016 Oscars, when some were boycotting the ceremony over the #OscarsSoWhite group of nominees, including the Smiths. Said Rock: "Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited."

Smith strode on stage and slapped the comedian across the face. Back in his seat, Smith twice shouted for Rock to "get my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth." His words echoed clearly throughout the Dolby, though ABC cut the audio for about 15 seconds. Within an hour, Smith won best actor. During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the academy.

Smith's statement comes after the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said it is launching a formal review into the altercation.

In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for the film academy told Variety: "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.