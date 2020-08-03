Chris Pratt posts pic of pregnant ‘ready to pop’ Katherine Schwarzenegger while on a hike

Chris Pratt commended his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, for still keeping active while “ready to pop.”

On Saturday, the couple went on a hike together and Pratt, 41, joked about the possibility of Schwarzenegger, 30, giving birth on the trail,.

“Ready to pop Still don't stop," the “Jurassic World” star captioned a photo of them on his Instagram Story, which was later shared by a fan account.

“The Gift of Forgiveness” author had her baby bump on full display in form-fitting work out gear.

Pratt continued: "Top of the mountain today. Kinda grateful it didn't go down on the trail tho [sic] to be real."

Schwarzenegger and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star are expecting their first child together this year. Pratt also shares a son with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Last month, the lifestyle author opened up about what it’s been like quarantining while pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think No. 1, just surrounding yourself with your loved ones, in a safe way, obviously, has been nice," Schwarzenegger told Entertainment Tonight.

She continued: "I think the blessing in this is that we do have the ability to continue to connect with people, whether it's on FaceTime, or doing Instagram Lives, and to be doing things that are entertaining and also educational and fun."

She shared that they have also been baking and cooking “a lot.” She told the outlet, “I would say a huge amount of our time is definitely spent in the kitchen.”