Leaked clips of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ circulate on social media

Those who were planning on seeing the latest Marvel film “Avengers: Endgame” were told to be careful when on social media after leaked footage of the movie was found circulating online.

The highly anticipated film is slated to be released on Friday, April 26, 2019. Walt Disney Co. has gone through good lengths to keep key moments of the film from being released. CNBC reported the studio has barred film critics and journalists from seeing the movie before its premiere date.

However, major moments from the film were discovered on sites such as Reddit and Twitter. It was not immediately clear who leaked the footage. CNBC reported it was likely a person who had access to the clips.

“Avengers: Endgame” is the 22nd Marvel film and is expected to wrap up the story for some main characters.

Ticket pre-sales for the movie shattered records on Fandango, Atom and AMC, according to The Hollywood Reporter. IMDBPro named “Avengers: Endgame” its most highly anticipated of April.