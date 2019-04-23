Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend first red carpet together at 'Avengers: Endgame' premiere

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger marked another relationship milestone following their very public engagement. The couple are now red carpet official.

Pratt and his fiancee stepped out on the red carpet premiere for “Avengers: Endgame” in Los Angeles Monday for the first time as a couple. Pratt plays Star Lord (A.K.A. Peter Quill) in the franchise, reprising his character from “Guardians of the Galaxy.” It was a big night for him as “Endgame” is meant to be the last ride for the “Avengers” team as fans know them.

To commemorate the occasion, Pratt stepped out with his new fiancee on his arm. While he opted for a more conservative look with a black tuxedo and gray-and-black checkered tie, her look was a bit more fancy. Schwarzenegger sported a spotted gray gown that only covered her left shoulder.

The couple announced their engagement in January on Instagram. The “Jurassic World” star posted an image of the two hugging showing off her massive engagement ring.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go,” he wrote at the time.

Pratt’s engagement comes shortly after his very public split from ex-wife Anna Faris. The couple continue to co-parent their son, Jack, and she’s publicly given her support of his new marriage before.

"So, he was so sweet, as he always is, he called me like, ‘So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads up.’ and I was like, ‘That’s awesome!’ and I told him that I was an ordained minister," Faris, who was married to Pratt for nine years before their divorce was finalized in 2018, said.