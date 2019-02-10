Chris Cornell's kids accept Grammy win on late musician's behalf: 'We miss him so much'

Chris Cornell's legacy continues to live on.

On Sunday, the late musician posthumously won Best Rock Performance for his song "When Bad Does Good" at the 2019 Grammys.

On hand to accept the award on Cornell's behalf were his two youngest children —14-year-old daughter Toni and 13-year-old son Christopher Jr.

Speaking to reporters backstage, the two admitted it was "bittersweet" to be at the award show accepting the honor.

CHRIS CORNELL'S DAUGHTER TONI HONORS LATE MUSICIAN AT 2019 GRAMMYS

CHRIS CORNELL, LEAD SINGER OF SOUNDGARDEN, DEAD AT 52 AFTER HANGING HIMSELF

"It was very difficult because obviously, we miss him so much," Toni, who wore a white shirt with a black-and-white photo of her father, explained. "We saw him work on this so hard like he was always working on his music. It was just his passion."

She continued: "It was really sad in a way to feel like he couldn't be there himself to accept it for something that he was so proud of and worked so hard on. But again, we are so proud of him, and it was amazing. At the same time, it was bittersweet."

The late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman died at age 52 in May 2017. His death was ruled a suicide.