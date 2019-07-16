Expand / Collapse search
Chip and Joanna Gaines
Published

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ 1-year-old son, Crew, takes his first steps: 'It was a good day!'

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ youngest child has officially taken his first steps.

Chip took to Instagram on Monday to share the news of his and Joanna’s 1-year-old son, Crew.

“Little Crew took his 1st steps today. It was a good day!’ he wrote alongside an image of Crew walking toward him.

Many of the former “Fixer Upper” star’s fans were quick to comment on the post, many of whom congratulated the father of five.

“The joy on your face is the best!! It truly says it all!” commented one fan.

“Look at the JOY on your face!! Way to go Crew!” wrote a second.

“Enjoy this special moment,” advised a third.

“Uh oh, he’s mobile now!! That’s a whole new challenge!” said another.

The couple welcomed Crew in June of 2018. In celebration of his first birthday, both Chip and Joanna recently took to Instagram with photos from Crew's birthday bash.

The news comes after the couple made a massive donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in June.

