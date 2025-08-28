'SNL' cast member Devon Walker describes show as 'toxic as hell' in farewell message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Devon Walker claimed Monday the show was sometimes "toxic as hell" in his farewell letter on Instagram.

Walker announced he was leaving the long-running NBC sketch comedy show with an Instagram post captioned, "me and baby broke up," alongside a photo of himself backstage on the show.

In another photo, he shared a note titled, "wait…did he quit or did he get fired," detailing his thoughts on leaving the show without offering a clear answer.

"To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages," Walker wrote. "Some of 'em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not. That’s the deal. You know what it is…when you sign up."

Walker continued, saying that while the show was "really cool," it was also toxic with a level of "dysfunction."

"Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But…we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f---ed up lil family," he wrote.

"Anyway, I’m bout to go to Japan. When I get back I’m tryna be in a prestige drama. Ideally something with Julianne Moore. Hope y’all staying hydrated and getting some money today."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for NBC and "Saturday Night Live" for comment.

Walker joined the show in 2022 as a featured player before being promoted to the main cast in 2024. His exit on Monday marked the first of several major cast changes ahead of Season 51.

On Wednesday, Emil Wakim, who joined the show just one season ago, announced on Instagram he would not be returning, calling the news a "gut punch."

On Thursday, several outlets reported that Michael Longfellow, who joined the show with Walker in 2022, would also be leaving. He later confirmed it on Instagram.

Heidi Gardner, the longest-running female member of the current cast, will also reportedly be leaving after eight seasons.

The casting changes come one week after series creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels revealed plans to "shake things up" on the show under "pressure to reinvent this season."

"It’ll be announced in a week or so," Michaels said Friday.

So far, Michaels has only confirmed that cast member James Austin Johnson, best known for portraying President Donald Trump, would be returning.