Cher admits she 'loved' and still loves ex Val Kilmer: 'He's like nobody I've ever known'

Cher admitted she "loved" and still loves ex-boyfriend Val Kilmer in a personal essay published Wednesday by People magazine.

"He's like nobody I've ever known," the 75-year-old actress said. "He is exasperating and hysterical. Thrilling and funny, and doesn't do what anyone else does. I don't know how we stayed friends, we just did. We didn't try. We just were."

Kilmer claimed in his memoir that he and Cher met in 1981. The two reportedly met while attending a birthday party thrown by Meryl Streep, according to Cher.

"I saw Cher as a less-than-fascinating character out of the gossip rags," Kilmer wrote in his memoir (via InStyle.) "I was not motivated to meet her, not out of snobbery but simply because I was sure we had nothing in common."

The two would end up as more than friends.

"I loved him—and I love him," Cher wrote in the personal essay published by People.

"I [just wrote to him], I said, 'Valus Maximus, I'm sorry if I did anything to piss you off or hurt your feelings. I love you and your documentary was all things... I love the things that pissed me off, the things that made me hysterical, amazed, hurt, astonished, etc. You are brave and beyond brilliant. Ethel.'"

Besides Cher, the actor dated a myriad of famous women.

Kilmer previously dated Darryl Hannah , Cindy Crawford , and Angelina Jolie. He married actress Joanne Whalley in 1988, but the two divorced in 1996. The former couple shares two children: 28-year-old daughter Mercedes and 24-year-old son Jack.

