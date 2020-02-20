Cher says 'nut' Donald Trump will make good on his promise to 'shoot someone on 5th Ave'

Cher took another shot at President Donald Trump Wednesday, suggesting he’ll soon make good on his hyperbolic promise made in jest to shoot someone in New York City and get away with it.

The 73-year-old singer often sounds off about Trump and the political landscape on her Twitter page. Wednesday was no exception as the outraged celebrity jabbed Trump’s detractors for referring to his actions as “unprecedented.”

“Tired Of Hearing Ppl Say ‘THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED,’ Every time The’[nut] Job In Chief’ Steps Over a Line That’s NEVER Been Crossed,” she wrote. “SOON The Crazy Fk Will Shoot Someone on 5th Ave,& Say’I Could Have Done this Before,I Just Chose Not To.’ [America],He’s Your [baby],Rock Him.”

The celebrity was referencing an infamous 2016 quote from Trump when he was on the campaign trail in which he suggested he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue in New York City and not lose any support from his base.

Cher’s tweet accompanied a link to a Washington Post article titled “Post-impeachment, Trump declares himself the ‘chief law enforcement officer’ of America.”

The outlet highlighted the president’s decision to grant clemency to 11 individuals who had been sent to prison for committing crimes ranging from minor drug offenses to white-collar fraud.

Among the noteworthy clemency actions that Trump took earlier this week was commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, a Democrat who was convicted for attempting to sell Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat when he was elected president in 2008.

Trump also pardoned financier Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty for violating U.S. securities laws; New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who was sentenced on tax fraud charges in 2010; and former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr., who was convicted of failing to report a bribe to the former governor of Louisiana in 1998.