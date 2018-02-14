Chelsea Handler blasts Republicans for Florida high school shooting, says they 'have blood on their hands'

Just hours after a lone gunman open fired on students in a Florida high school, killing at least 17, comedian Chelsea Handler took to Twitter to capitalize on the tragic incident and blame Republicans, saying that they now “have blood on their hands.”

Handler, a self-proclaimed political activist, posted a tweet about midterm elections, urging voters “to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA” and “who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot.”

Twitter users fired back at Handler for using the shooting to advance a “political agenda.”

One user praised Republicans for defending gun rights, arguing that guns themselves aren’t the problem.

The suspected gunman was identified as 19-year-old Nikolaus Cruz. He was arrested shortly after opening fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Handler's opinion also has its fair share of supporters.