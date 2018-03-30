Chef Harry's Chocolate Raspberry Shortcake

Food guru Chef Harry, author of "Fit Foundation," dropped by to help achieve good health for overweight youth.

• Chocolate Raspberry Shortcake

(Serves 8)

Ingredients:

1 organic chocolate cake mix

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/8 cup amaretto

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Raspberries for garnish

Method:

Bake the cake according to the directions, using oversized muffins tins for baking, and cool.

Rinse the raspberries and toss with granulated sugar and amaretto.

Place in saucepan over medium heat and simmer 10 minutes stirring occasionally.

Place shortcake on a serving plate and surround with raspberry sauce.

Sprinkle powdered sugar over if desired.

Garnish with fresh raspberries.

For more information, visit: www.chefharry.com