Chef Dave Poran's Game Day Recipes
Everyone eats SOME kind of chili on game day, whether it's spooned onto a hot dog, slathered on a burger, poured over nachos, or straight from the pot. This chili is a simple recipe using supermarket ingredients that doesn't require the long slow cooking that my classic SUPER BOWL chili does -- see FOX website for that archived recipe.
As is usual for me, I omit the beans, which makes for a meatier chili and a happier crowd. I also eliminate much of the fat in this dish by an unusual preparation step.
Quick and Easy Dog, Burger, and Nacho Chili
Makes 2 quarts of chili.
Ingredients:
3 lbs ground beef
1 large white onion, minced
3 cups of bottled salsa
1/2 bottle of beer
2 Tbsp. ground cumin
1 Tbsp. ground coriander
2 Tbsp. chili powder
2 tsp garlic powder
1 Tbsp. paprika
½ tsp ,mesquite seasoning or dash of liquid smoke
2 Tbsp. Lea & Perrins Tabasco to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
Place the beef in a pot and cover with water
Bring to a boil and whisk well to break up the meat
Boil for 3 minutes and drain. ( This step seems strange, but boiling the
beef eliminates almost all the fat and makes for a chili that will not be
greasy or upset you hours later. Trust me!)
Add to the beef the remaining ingredients, 1/2 the onion, and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally for 15 minutes.
Adjust for salt and pepper and serve
Garnish with remaining onion
Big Dave's Dirty, Nasty & Naughty Cheese Sauce
OK, here's the deal. This cheese sauce is so rich and delicious that it deserves its own special name. At the NFL, we use this sauce as a garnish for everything from hotdogs, french fries, to nachos, as well as a GREAT macaroni and cheese or fondue.
The secret ingredient with resonate with all New Yorkers, but is available everywhere. Try it on veggies as well! This one's a keeper!
Makes 1 quart of sauce
Ingredients:
3 cups of heavy cream
1 & ½ lbs of American cheese
¾ cup of scallion cream cheese (or regular cream cheese with 1 bunch chopped scallions added)
1 red bell pepper, finely diced
2 tsp fresh minced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
Dash of Tabasco
Method:
Put it all in a pot and heat over medium flame, stirring occasionally, until
well combined.
Keep warm and slather on EVERYTHING!