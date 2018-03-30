Chef Dave Poran's Game Day Recipes

Everyone eats SOME kind of chili on game day, whether it's spooned onto a hot dog, slathered on a burger, poured over nachos, or straight from the pot. This chili is a simple recipe using supermarket ingredients that doesn't require the long slow cooking that my classic SUPER BOWL chili does -- see FOX website for that archived recipe.

As is usual for me, I omit the beans, which makes for a meatier chili and a happier crowd. I also eliminate much of the fat in this dish by an unusual preparation step.

Quick and Easy Dog, Burger, and Nacho Chili

Makes 2 quarts of chili.

Ingredients:

3 lbs ground beef

1 large white onion, minced

3 cups of bottled salsa

1/2 bottle of beer

2 Tbsp. ground cumin

1 Tbsp. ground coriander

2 Tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp. paprika

½ tsp ,mesquite seasoning or dash of liquid smoke

2 Tbsp. Lea & Perrins Tabasco to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Place the beef in a pot and cover with water

Bring to a boil and whisk well to break up the meat

Boil for 3 minutes and drain. ( This step seems strange, but boiling the

beef eliminates almost all the fat and makes for a chili that will not be

greasy or upset you hours later. Trust me!)

Add to the beef the remaining ingredients, 1/2 the onion, and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally for 15 minutes.

Adjust for salt and pepper and serve

Garnish with remaining onion

Big Dave's Dirty, Nasty & Naughty Cheese Sauce

OK, here's the deal. This cheese sauce is so rich and delicious that it deserves its own special name. At the NFL, we use this sauce as a garnish for everything from hotdogs, french fries, to nachos, as well as a GREAT macaroni and cheese or fondue.

The secret ingredient with resonate with all New Yorkers, but is available everywhere. Try it on veggies as well! This one's a keeper!

Makes 1 quart of sauce

Ingredients:

3 cups of heavy cream

1 & ½ lbs of American cheese

¾ cup of scallion cream cheese (or regular cream cheese with 1 bunch chopped scallions added)

1 red bell pepper, finely diced

2 tsp fresh minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash of Tabasco

Method:

Put it all in a pot and heat over medium flame, stirring occasionally, until

well combined.

Keep warm and slather on EVERYTHING!