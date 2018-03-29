Check out Brian Kilmeade's new book 'Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates'
"Thomas Jefferson. Pirates. And national security. This is how you make history exciting. I dare you to put this book down."
-- Brad Meltzer, bestselling author of "The President’s Shadow"
Brian Kilmeade -- co-host of "Fox & Friends" and the national radio show "Kilmeade & Friends" -- returns with another fascinating historical narrative, co-written with Don Yaeger. Like their acclaimed bestseller "George Washington's Secret Six," "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" sheds new light on a vitally important episode that has been forgotten by most Americans.
Only weeks after President Jefferson's inauguration in 1801, he decided to confront the Islamic pirates of North Africa's Barbary coast who had been kidnapping American ships and sailors, among other outrageous acts. After diplomatic efforts failed, Jefferson sent warships to blockade Tripoli and protect American shipping, and then escalated to all-out war against the Barbary states. That war would forever change America’s role in the world—in part through the creation of the U.S. Marine Corps.
"Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" tells a dramatic story of bravery, diplomacy, and battle on the high seas, and honors some of America’s forgotten heroes.
