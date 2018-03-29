Check out Brian Kilmeade's new book 'Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates'

"Thomas Jefferson. Pirates. And national security. This is how you make history exciting. I dare you to put this book down."

-- Brad Meltzer, bestselling author of "The President’s Shadow"



Brian Kilmeade -- co-host of "Fox & Friends" and the national radio show "Kilmeade & Friends" -- returns with another fascinating historical narrative, co-written with Don Yaeger. Like their acclaimed bestseller "George Washington's Secret Six," "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" sheds new light on a vitally important episode that has been forgotten by most Americans.

Only weeks after President Jefferson's inauguration in 1801, he decided to confront the Islamic pirates of North Africa's Barbary coast who had been kidnapping American ships and sailors, among other outrageous acts. After diplomatic efforts failed, Jefferson sent warships to blockade Tripoli and protect American shipping, and then escalated to all-out war against the Barbary states. That war would forever change America’s role in the world—in part through the creation of the U.S. Marine Corps.

"Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates" tells a dramatic story of bravery, diplomacy, and battle on the high seas, and honors some of America’s forgotten heroes.

You can order a copy at Amazon or a signed edition at Barnes & Noble.

And catch Kilmeade on the road at the following events:

Added event:

Books-A-Million – Casselberry/Orlando, FL

Monday, February 15

6:30-8:30pm

5775 South US Highway 17-92

Casselberry FL 32707

Heritage Foundation Event – Washington, DC

Friday, November 6

12:30pm ET

214 Massachusetts Avenue NE

Washington, DC 20002

RSVP

Barnes & Noble – McLean, VA

Saturday, November 7

2:30pm ET

7851 L Tyson’s Corner Center

McLean, VA 22102

Barnes & Noble – Fredericksburg, VA

Sunday, November 8

2:00pm ET

1220 Carl D. Silver Parkway

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Book Revue – Huntington, NY

Tuesday, November 10

7:00pm ET

313 New York Ave.

Huntington, NY 11743

Fall Conference at the Reagan Ranch—Santa Barbara, CA

Friday, November 13

2:00pm PT

The Reagan Ranch Center

217 State Street

Santa Barbara, California 93101

RSVP

Nixon Library Event—Yorba Linda, CA

Friday, November 13

7:00pm PT

18001 Yorba Linda Blvd

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Barnes & Noble – Tulsa, OK

Thursday, November 19

12:00pm ET

8620 E 71 Street

Tulsa, OK 74133

Barnes & Noble – Lincoln Park/Dallas, TX

Friday, November 20

7:00pm ET

7700 West Northwest Hwy.

Dallas, TX 75225

Barnes & Noble – The Woodlands, TX

Saturday, November 21

1:00pm ET

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr. #3008

The Woodlands, TX 7738

Hastings – Bryan, TX

Saturday, November 21

7:00pm ET

725 W Villa Maria Rd.

Bryan, TX 77801

Free Library of Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

Tuesday, November 24

7:15pm ET

Parkway Central Library

1901 Vine Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

RSVP

Sea Island Event—Sea Island, GA

Friday, November 27

9:00am ET

The Cloister

100 Cloister Drive

Sea Island, GA 31561

CLICK HERE

Fall Leadership Breakfast--Belmont University, Nashville, TN

Friday, December 4

6:30am CT

Register for Fall Leadership Breakfast Click Here

KFTK Event—St. Louis, MO

Friday, December 4

7:30-9:00pm CT

1034 S. Brentwood Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63117

Books-A-Million - Brandon/Tampa, FL

Saturday, December 12

11:00am

839 Brandon Town Center Mall

Brandon, FL 33511

Barnes & Noble – The Villages, FL

Saturday, December 12

3:00pm

1055 Old Camp Rd.

The Villages, FL 32162

Books-A-Million – Jacksonville, FL

Sunday, December 13

2:00pm

9400-015 Atlantic Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32225