Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Charlize Theron reveals she was hospitalized for 5 days because she ‘laughed so hard’ during ‘Borat’

Kathleen Joyce
By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
close
Charlize Theron: Go see female-driven movies!Video

Charlize Theron: Go see female-driven movies!

Charlize Theron spoke to fans at Comic-Con and addressed the Hollywood pay gap, her own pet peeves about female action star clichés and whether or not she'd be open to playing a female James Bond

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron revealed she was hospitalized for a few days after watching “Borat.”

Theron, 43, told the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” host that she was hospitalized for five days after watching the comedy film “Borat” because she had “laughed so hard.”

“I went to go see ‘Borat.’ I had a preexisting injury in my neck. I’m a mess!” she exclaimed.

CHARLIZE THERON TALKS THERAPY, STRUGGLING WITH OCD AND BEING WILD IN HER 20S

“I had a herniated disk in my neck and a few of us went to see ‘Borat,’” the “Long Shot” star said. “Halfway through the movie I laughed so hard that my neck locked up and an ambulance had to take me to the hospital.”

The actress said she ended up being in the hospital for five days and has since never seen the movie in its full.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Well, it’s a risk now!” Meyers exclaimed.

Theron’s latest film, “The Long Shot,” hits theaters Friday.

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. 