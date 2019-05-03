Charlize Theron reveals she was hospitalized for 5 days because she ‘laughed so hard’ during ‘Borat’

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron revealed she was hospitalized for a few days after watching “Borat.”

Theron, 43, told the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” host that she was hospitalized for five days after watching the comedy film “Borat” because she had “laughed so hard.”

“I went to go see ‘Borat.’ I had a preexisting injury in my neck. I’m a mess!” she exclaimed.

“I had a herniated disk in my neck and a few of us went to see ‘Borat,’” the “Long Shot” star said. “Halfway through the movie I laughed so hard that my neck locked up and an ambulance had to take me to the hospital.”

The actress said she ended up being in the hospital for five days and has since never seen the movie in its full.

“Well, it’s a risk now!” Meyers exclaimed.

Theron’s latest film, “The Long Shot,” hits theaters Friday.