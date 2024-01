Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A judge has granted Charlie Sheen full custody of his twin sons if his ex-wife Brooke Mueller fails a drug or alcohol test.

Sheen requested the new custody stipulations on Thursday in an emergency document obtained by Fox News Digital. The "Two and a Half Men" star asked Judge Dean J. Kitchens to sign and order two documents previously agreed upon by Sheen and Mueller in November 2022 and August 2023.

Each document notes that Sheen will immediately receive full custody of the twins, Max and Bob, if Mueller tests positive for drugs or alcohol.

Mueller relapsed in June or July 2023, one of the court documents revealed. That document also lists rules for Mueller, stating she must test as often as her probation officer requires, within 24 hours of a written request from Sheen or his lawyer, or a minimum of once per week regardless.

DENISE RICHARDS CONFESSES SHE WENT THROUGH ‘HELL AND BACK’ FOR CHARLIE SHEEN DURING ADDICTION STRUGGLES

Sheen is allowed to request that Mueller test until their "children reach the age of majority or graduate high school," whichever occurs later.

Besides an actual "dirty" test, a positive test also includes a missed test, asking the minor kids to "supply urine, saliva, blood, or any form of DNA specimen related to or used in drug and alcohol testing," or talking about the matter with the twins.

If Mueller receives a positive test, Sheen will have full custody "until further court order or written agreement."

A representative for Mueller did not comment on the matter when reached by Fox News Digital, while Sheen's representative did not respond to requests for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sheen and Mueller finalized their divorce in 2011 and share 14-year-old twin sons.

The former couple currently shares joint custody, although the twins primarily reside with Sheen.

"Brooke shall enjoy reasonable and flexible periods of custody and visitation as agreed and arranged between the Parties, recognizing the goal of frequent and continuous contact between the minors and both parents," the court documents state.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT

Sheen, who has also struggled with addiction, has been sober for six years. The actor opened up about being a "single dad" while celebrating his milestone.

"I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys," he told People magazine. "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now."

"They're really cool, really smart, and really funny," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP