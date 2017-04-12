Charlie Murphy dead at 57; 'Our hearts are heavy with the loss,' family says

Charlie Murphy, who gained national attention on the hit “Chappelle's Show” and evolved into a sought-after stand-up comedian, has died, a rep told Fox News on Wednesday. He was 57.

Representatives of the Murphy family sent the following statement to Fox News about Charlie Murphy's death:

"Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”

A rep told us the star died of leukemia. TMZ reported he died in a New York City hospital.

The older brother to actor Eddie Murphy had been focusing on his stand-up career in recent years.

He was also known for his roles in films such as “Lottery Ticket” and “The Guys Who Move Furniture.” He famously wrote “Norbit,” which his brother Eddie Murphy starred in.

Charlie Murphy also worked with a slew of A-list stars from Halle Berry to Denzel Washington to Gabrielle Union and Sammy Davis Jr. He voiced roles in animated TV series that include "The Boondocks" and "Black Jesus."

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series "Power."

Chris Rock paid tribute to Murphy on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.