Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Charlie Chaplin's daughter Josephine dead at 74

Josephine Chaplin was the daughter of Charlie Chaplin and Oona O'Neill

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Charlie Chaplin's daughter, Josephine Chaplin, died July 13 at age 74, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family and friends," a statement shared by Chaplin's estate said. "For years, Josephine managed the Chaplin Office in Paris on behalf of her siblings until she took leave to care for her husband Jean-Claude Gardin."

A cause of death has not been released.

A funeral service was held for Josephine at Père Lachaise Friday afternoon, Fox News Digital has learned.

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

Josephine Chaplin in a movie

Josephine Chaplin has died at the age of 74. (Getty Images)

Josephine was one of the eight children Chaplin shared with his fourth wife, Oona O'Neill. Chaplin fathered 11 children with three of his four wives. Before O'Neill, the English comic was also married to Mildred Harris, Paulette Goodard and Lita Grey.

Charlie Chaplin and his family

Charlie Chaplin with his family in 1975. From left to right, his daughter Geraldine, his son Christopher, his wife Oona, Chaplin and his daughters Josephine and Annie. (Getty Images)

Josephine followed in her father's footsteps and launched her own acting career. She appeared alongside her father in "Limelight," which was also written and directed by Chaplin.

The actress starred in another Chaplin film in 1967, "A Countess From Hong Kong." Other notable credits include "The Man Without a Face" and "Shadowman."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Charlie Chaplin's daughter gets married

Charlie Chaplin with his daughter Josephine during her wedding to Greek businessman Nikki Sistovaris in 1969. (Getty Images)

Josephine Chaplin poses for a portrait

Josephine Chaplin was an actress and took care of her father's Paris office. (Getty Images)

Josephine married Greek businessman Nikki Sistovaris in 1969, and the pair divorced in 1977. She married her second husband, archeologist Jean-Claude Gardin, in 1989. The two were married until Gardin's death in 2013.

Both Chaplin and O'Neill are deceased.

Charlie Chaplin, actor and director

Charlie Chaplin led a successful career as a comic, filmmaker and composer before his death in 1977. (Bettmann/Contributor)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chaplin died from a stroke Christmas Day 1977. He was 88. O'Neill died in 1990.

Trending