Celine Dion stops final Las Vegas show of 16-year residency for a fan: 'We all waited for you!'

Céline Dion put on a real showstopper during the final concert of her 16-year Las Vegas residency Saturday night when the Canadian singer halted the show to let a fan use the bathroom.

While waiting, the 51-year-old Grammy-winning singer joked with the crowd at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace about how long it might take the fan to do his business. When Dion spotted the man walking in, she called him up to the stage.

CELINE DION SURPRISES, SERENADES COUPLE MARRYING AT LAS VEGAS CHAPEL

“We all waited for you! 4,300 people waited for you! Take your time now,” Dion joked as the crowd erupted in applause.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer joked with the fan that while she trusted him to wash up, she wasn’t going to shake his hand “just in case,” opting for a fist bump instead.

“How sweet is that? Thank you,” Dion responded after the fan presumably thanked her. “Of course he’s broke. Two tickets, you come and see this last show. Of course he’s broke. Of course, I’m gonna wait for you, baby, to come back.”

Dion began her Sin City residency in 2003 at Caesars Palace, performing 1,141 shows over 16 years.

She paid tribute to her late husband and manager, René Angélil, during the show in an emotional moment she shared on stage with their three children.

“I’m both proud and humbled by what we’ve accomplished at the Colosseum since we began 16 years ago when René and I first shared this dream,” she told the audience. “This entire experience has been a huge part of my show business career, one that I will cherish forever.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The iconic singer also debuted a new song called “Flying On My Own” before closing the show with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Dion is set to release her 27th album, “Courage,” in November and embark on a world tour in September.