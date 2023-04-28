Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ sees Ken Jennings complete puzzle after Mayim Bialik blows answer

'Jeopardy!' co-hosts are competing against each other and Vanna White on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings also told Pat Sajak about funny moments hes had with fans during an appearance on "Wheel of Fortune," in which he was playing to raise money for the charity, the Equal Justice Initiative.

"Jeopardy!" co-hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik faced off against each other, along with "Wheel of Fortune" hostess Vanna White, on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

In a sneak peek from the upcoming episode obtained by Fox News Digital, the trio were seen attempting to solve a puzzle while competing for charity.

"Funny meeting you here?" Bialik guessed incorrectly as her turn ended. 

mayim bialik ken jennings vanna white

"Jeopardy!" co-hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are going head-to-head with each other and Vanna White on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." (CBS Viacom)

Apparently taking a clue from her guess — which was off by one word — Jennings, 48, then called out the right answer, "Fancy meeting you here."

"Yeah, that's it!" host Pat Sajak exclaimed as Bialik laughed and doubled over in embarrassment. 

Jennings took a small bow as he gestured to the "The Big Bang Theory" alum and told her "Thank you!"

"They're two hosts but they work together like that," Sajak joked. "It's really wonderful to see."

Prior to hosting "Jeopardy!," Jennings was the quiz show's most successful contestant in history. The Washington native holds the record for longest "Jeopardy!" winning streak, notching 74 consecutive wins over five months in 2004. 

Alex Trebek poses with Ken Jennings

Jennings is the most successful contestant in "Jeopardy!" history with 74 consecutive wins. (Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images)

Jennings and Bialik have served as alternating hosts of "Jeopardy!" since 2021, following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in late 2020.

In the clip, Sajak asked Jennings about his encounters with fans of the show, noting, "You must have people coming up all the time, like testing your knowledge, throwing questions at you."

"People will literally come up to me on the street with a very hard trivia question that they have already apparently," Jennings replied. "I was with my kids at the lake once in the mountains. A guy just walks out of the woods and looks at me and says, ‘This 1980s band…’"

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings on call me kat set

Jennings and Bialik have been sharing hosting duties for the game show since longtime host Alex Trebek died in 2020. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Sajak laughed and said, "That's very funny. You never dreamed you'd be hosting, did you?"

"No, not in my wildest dreams," Jennings admitted. "But ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel’ were always my favorite shows as a kid. So this is a real bucket list for me."

Jennings, Bialik and White will be seen competing on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's" upcoming hour-long episode "Ultimate Host Night." 

Wheel of Fortune Vanna White co-host

Vanna White is competing on the show for the first time in more than 25 years. (Christopher Willard/ABC)

Their winnings will be donated to the charities of their choice with Jennings giving his earnings to the Equal Justice Initiative, Bialik to the Mental Wealth Alliance and White to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

White is competing on "Wheel of Fortune" for the first time in more than 25 years. The 65-year-old has served as the long-running game show's letter-turner and co-host since 1982. White last appeared as a contestant in 1997 when she competed for charity against Sajak while Trebek hosted.

"Ultimate Host Night" will air on May 10 on ABC and Hulu.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

