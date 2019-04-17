Celebrity birthdays: Jennifer Garner, Victoria Beckham and Sean Bean turn one year older

Jennifer Garner, Sean Bean and Victoria Beckham are among the many stars who are celebrating turning one year older on April 17.

Garner turns 47, while Bean turns 60and Beckham rings in 45.

The "13 Going on 30" actress reunited with her co-stars for what appears to have been an early birthday celebration. Garner shared on Instagram Tuesday a "mini reunion" dinner she had with her "Alias" co-stars Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin.

"A mini reunion in New York City— former castmates, favorite dinner dates, forever playmates," she captioned the photo.

The Spice Girls singer also celebrated her birthday a little early this year. Beckham's pal Maria Sharapova posted a photo of the fashion designer blowing out birthday candles at a dinner earlier this week on her Instagram Stories.

No word on how "Game of Thrones" star Bean is ringing in his milestone birthday but his big day does coincide with the premiere of the final season of the hit HBO series.

Here is a list of other stars celebrating their birthdays today:

Actor David Bradley ("Game of Thrones") is 77. Musician Jan Hammer is 71. Actress Olivia Hussey is 68. Actor Clarke Peters ("Treme") is 67. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 62. Actor Joel Murray ("Dharma and Greg," ''The Artist") is 57. Singer Maynard James Keenan of Tool and of Puscifer is 55. Actress Lela Rochon is 55. Actor William Mapother ("Lost") is 54. Actress Leslie Bega ("The Sopranos") is 52. Actor Henry Ian Cusick ("Scandal," ''Lost") is 52. Actress Kimberly Elise is 52. Singer Liz Phair is 52. Rapper-actor Redman is 49. Actress Lindsay Korman ("Passions") is 41. Actor Tate Ellington ("Quantico") is 40. Actor Charlie Hofheimer ("24: Legacy") is 38. Actress Rooney Mara ("The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo") is 34. Actress Dee Dee Davis ("The Bernie Mac Show") is 23.