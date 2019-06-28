Celebrities react to U.S. women's soccer team quarterfinal win

The United States women's national soccer team took on France in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women's World Cup.

The two teams met in Paris and played in front of a sold-out crowd at the Parc des Princes stadium with the U.S. emerging as the winner with a final score of 2-1.

Megan Rapinoe scored the first goal of the game for the USWNT with a free kick in the fifth minute.

Rapinoe then scored the second goal of the night off a cross from Tobin Heath in the 65th minute.

Celebrity fans of the women's team took to social to celebrate the win.

Actress Jessica Chastain tweeted, "Yeeeeessssss! Go USA."

Ellen DeGeneres congratulated the team.

Alexis Ohanian, the husband of tennis icon Serena Williams wrote, "What a match. Packed crowd; so much energy; I cannot believe anyone is still sleeping on this sport."

Zac Efron was so impressed by Rapinoe's performance, he said he wants to dye his hair purple too.

The U.S. will take on England in the semifinal game on Tuesday in Lyon.