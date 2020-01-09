Celebrities react to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'stepping back' from royal duties

Celebrities took to social media on Wednesday to express that they were just as shocked as the rest of the world when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their historic announcement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Wednesday that they’re planning to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family” in order to become “financially independent” and focus on other ventures that are important to them.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support," added the couple, who will reportedly keep their royal titles.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE RESPONDS TO MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S EXIT: 'THESE ARE COMPLICATED ISSUES'

The news comes after years of people in Hollywood commenting on and sometimes adoring the royal couple. As a result, the news was met with plenty of reactions from stars such as Amy Schumer, who took to Instagram to joke that she and husband Chris Fischer are mirroring the royal couple’s trajectory.

“Chris and I are formally stepping down from our royal duties. We appreciate your support,” she wrote over and image of him pushing her on the beach.

“The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil took to Twitter to praise the royal couple for their decision.

"And that folks, is what power looks like," she wrote.

When someone noted that they'd like the TV series "The Crown" to depict the Harry and Meghan story in Season 4, director Ava DuVernay noted that she would be willing to helm it.

Celebrity gossip commentator Perez Hilton used the term #Megxit in reference to the couple's big change.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY DIDN'T CONSULT SOME MEMBERS OF ROYAL FAMILY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT: SOURCE

"Whether the Queen likes it or not, #Megxit has begun and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ALREADY making changes!" he wrote.

"I love the Harry & Meghan news..Everybody wins, unless I’m missing something," wrote reality star Bethenny Frankel.

Bette Midler commented on the "sad story," writing: "They hounded and bullied her until it was no longer tenable to stay, just like Diana. They'll never learn until it hits them in the wallet. I hope she bankrupts them all."

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan seemed very upset with the royal couple, writing: "No. She’s breaking up our royal family after fleecing the public purse. As a taxpayer, and a Monarchist, I’m entitled to take a rather dim view of this."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the many celebrities sending the couple their support or grievances, "The Daily Show" managed to make light of the situation by posting a fake ad for the couple to join its staff.