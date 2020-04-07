Celebrities react to John Prine's death due to coronavirus: 'Just gutting'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine has died from coronavirus complications.

The 73-year-old musician had a career that spanned several decades and earned him many accolades -- including two Grammys -- and countless hit songs, such as "In Spite of Ourselves," "Clay Pigeons" and "Angel from Montgomery."

With such an illustrious career under his belt, it's no wonder that the stars took to social media to share their grief over the loss of Prine.

Seth Meyers was among the celebrities to post about Prine's death.

"Just gutting. No one wrote songs about humankind with more grace and wit," the comedian wrote. "To quote him, 'He was in heaven before he died.'"

Bette Midler simply wrote: "#JohnPrine has gone."

Prine's 1971 album featured the song "Hello in There," which Midler released a cover of on her album the following year.

Country crooner Miranda Lambert shared her heartbreak.

"Thank you for everything," she tweeted. "One and only."

Singer-actress Mandy Moore also expressed her grief online.

"John Prine," she simply wrote, accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

Olivia Wilde encouraged her followers to listen to Prine's music in his honor.

"I hope everyone can stop and listen to their favorite John Prine song right now," she wrote. "What an enormous loss. Sending love out there."

John Cusack simply wrote, "Rip."

The actor's tweet also contained a link to a clip of Prine's song "Angel from Montgomery."

"John Prine," wrote Alyssa Milano. "D--n."

Actress Beth Behrs shared a photo of Prine performing on stage, revealing that a personal connection to the legend's tunes.

"My how my heart hurts. We lost one if the greatest #JohnPrine. Your music was part of me falling in love with husband @MichaelGladis. Your wit, humor and heartbreakingly beautiful melodies will live on forever.

Hollywood's Taika Waititi also chimed in.

"RIP John Prine," he tweeted. "This sucks."