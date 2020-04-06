'RHOBH' alum Adrienne Maloof's uncle, entrepreneur Phil Maloof, dead from coronavirus at age 93

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Adrienne Maloof is mourning the loss of her uncle Phil Maloof, who died over the weekend from COVID-19. He was 93.

The 58-year-old former reality star shared the tragic news about the Las Vegas entrepreneur on her social media on Monday, writing: “We lost my uncle, Phil Maloof to COVID-19 this past weekend. Bless him and the extraordinary life he lived. Rest In Peace ❤️.”

She also shared a link to her uncle’s online obituary on the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“He was a great man who loved his dogs and his collection of classic cars, art, and theater pipe organs,” Adrienne's brother, George Maloof Jr., told the local news outlet in a text message. “He was a bachelor, he never married. He had been stricken with coronavirus and was diabetic and had been ill of late.”

George Jr. also recalled his uncle's love of "classic cars" and "paintings." "He owned over 200 classic cars, and thousands of paintings,” George Jr. explained. “He also owned the original Roxy Theater pipe organ from New York, which was featured at the Fiesta in North Las Vegas.”

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Fiesta was the Maloof family's original Las Vegas hotel from 1994-2001 before opening the Palms.

In addition, Phil -- who per the outlet was known as “Uncle Phil” to the community -- was a minority investor in the Vegas Golden Knights along with his brothers. He also founded The Phil Maloof Foundation.

Per his biography on his website, Phil's family came to the United States in the early 1900s, settling in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Fans immediately flooded Maloof's comments, giving their condolences, including Maloof's former castmate, Kyle Richards, who wrote: "I'm so sorry for your loss Adrienne."