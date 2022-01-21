Celebrities honor Louie Anderson after his death

Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media.

Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Comedian Pauly Shore shared a tweet Thursday night about how Anderson's family let him "say [his] goodbyes."

"Attention comedians and @TheComedyStore alumni’s I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he’s still with us but keep him in your prayers."

Shortly after news of his death broke, other celebrities took to social media to share their love for Anderson.

Gilbert Gottfried shared a photo of himself with Anderson and the late Bob Saget.

"This photo is very sad now," he wrote alongside the photo. "RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed."

Henry Winkler wrote, "Louie Anderson: Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above. We are so lucky you were on earth for a moment, spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold ... Good Bye."

Howie Mandel wrote, "What is going on ? We just lost another beautiful funny friend . Omg there’s got to be more funny up there than down here. Norm Bob and now @LouieAnderson. No words but love and shock."

"Rest now, Louie. You done good. #riplouieanderson," Jane Lynch tweeted.

"RIP Louie Anderson! You were as gracious and kind as you were funny. Rest well!! Keep 'em laughing in Heaven," Viola Davis wrote.

Anderson is known for his unlikely performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series "Baskets." The role won him a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Christine Baskets, mother to twins played by Zach Galifianakis.

He was a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show "Family Feud" from 1999 to 2002, on comedy specials and in late-night talk show appearances.

Anderson voiced an animated version of himself as a kid in "Life With Louie." He created the Humanitas Prize-winning cartoon series, which first aired in primetime in late 1994 before moving to Saturday morning for its 1995-98 run. Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role.

He made guest appearances in several TV series, including "Scrubs" and "Touched by an Angel," and was on the big screen in 1988′s "Coming to America" and in last year’s sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.

Anderson also toured regularly as a stand-up comedian. His survivors include sisters Lisa and Shanna Anderson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report